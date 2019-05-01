|
|
REGINA (JEAN) HUMBERT Regina (Jean) Humbert, 94, of Highland CA, our matriarch, slipped away peacefully into the arms of our Heavenly Father on April 26, 2019. Jean was born in Chicago, Illinois to Charles and Teresa Plantz. She married her high school sweetheart, Marne (Bud) Humbert in 1947, and together they moved to San Bernardino in 1951. While raising her seven kids, Jean worked for the San Bernardino Unified School District for 20 years before retiring in 1987. Jean and Bud were 60-year members of Our Lady of the Rosary Cathedral where they made many life-long friends. She was involved in various parish activities and regularly lead the rosary recital at daily masses and funerals. She was also a charter member of the Knights Ladies Council 905. An artistic, angelic woman with an amazing memory, quick wit and sharp sense of humor, Jean is preceded in death by her loving husband of sixty-six years, Bud, and her son-in-law, Roger Lamson. She is survived by her adoring family: sister, Patricia Plantz; children Steve (Rosemary), David (Sheryl), James (Jerry), Gordon (Reba), Allan (Christine), Susan Lamson, and Brian (Jilly). Jean had five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Viewing will be on Sunday, May 5th at 6:00pm with a Rosary at 7:00pm, Mountain View Mortuary and Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Avenue, San Bernardino, CA. Funeral mass on Monday, May 6th at 10:00am, St. Adelaide's Catholic Church, 27457 Baseline, Highland CA. In lieu of flowers, Regina's family ask that you perform a random act of kindness for someone and pray for peace in the world.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 1, 2019