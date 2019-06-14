|
|
CELEBRATING THE LIFE OF REUBEN CALVIN GOODEN Born February 19, 1947 Died June 4, 2019 HUSBAND, FATHER, BROTHER, UNCLE, NEPHEW, COUSIN & FRIEND Born February 19, 1947 in San Bernardino, California to Eddie B Gooden (deceased) & Dorothy Gooden. Reuben is one of seven (7) children. He was the 2nd oldest to Eddie Gooden, Jr. (deceased), Donna J. Gooden (deceased), Beverly Wilson (Semien) of Valejo, California Gloria Gooden-(Gray) Davis of Peachtree City, GA, Fransette Gooden of San Bernardino, Gwendolyn White of Madero, California. Reuben was a life-long resident of San Bernardino where he attended Mt. Vernon Elementary, and Harding Elementary schools. He attended Franklin Junior High and graduated from San Bernardino High School in 1966. He received his AA Degree from San Bernardino Valley College. After high school Reuben entered into the Armed forces of the Army in June 1967 1969. He also received The Purple Heart Medal for bravery after being wounded in the Vietnam War. Reuben married the "love of his life" Maudie Wilson. Together they raised their children Tisa Gooden (Smith), Orlando Reed (aka Kissy), Victor Williams, and Lisa Osipitan (Wilson). He also leaves behind seven (7) grandchildren; Alex, Dominique, Kyler, Shemaiah, Joshua, Ashante, and Connor. Services will be held June 20, 2019 2:30pm at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Boulevard, Riverside, CA 92518.
Published in San Bernardino Sun from June 14 to June 16, 2019