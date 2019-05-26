|
RICARDO HERRERA ARELLANO September 17, 1928 ~ May 17, 2019 Age 90, of San Bernardino, California, passed away peacefully, Surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his son Mauricio Arellano, daughter-in-law Kym Arellano and four grandchildren Alysa Arellano, Erynne Arellano, Venice Arellano and Dino Arellano. A Memorial Service will be held for Ricardo on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel in San Bernardino. Ricardo will be laid to rest with the love of his life, Maria Luisa Arellano, Privately.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 26, 2019