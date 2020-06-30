January 5, 1944 - June 24, 2020 Richard was born Jan. 5, 1944 to Robert and Freda Zug in Yuma, AZ. He came to grow up in Yucaipa, Highland, and San Bernardino County making California his home for most of his 76 years. Graduating from Pacific High School, class of 61. Richard was an avid outdoors man. An accomplished hunter, trapper, and fisherman. His other interests were gold mining, talking politics, and running his weed abatement business. Running his tractors in fields, taking care of his customers, often more than one could possibly handle. Richard was preceded in death by both of his parents Robert and Freda, brother Thomas and sister Lois. Now after the long goodbye battle of Richard's struggles with Alzheimers, the Lord has brought him home. Services will be held July 8, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave., San Bernardino. Chapel service @ 12:00 noon, graveside @ 1:15 . Social distancing and face masks are required. Richard is survived by his wife of 25 years Marilyn, his sons Bryan(Jen) and Bradly (Michelle), grandchildren Ruthie, Thomas, Kayden and Cannon. Also his sister Sharon Starkweather.





