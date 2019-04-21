RICHARD DANIEL BECERRA Richard Daniel Becerra, Age 34 of Colton, Ca went to be with the Lord on April 8, 2019. He was born in Fontana, Ca on March 23, 1985. Richard is survived by both his parents, Richard R. Becerra and Henrietta Becerra, both of Colton. His brother, Henry Becerra of Apple Valley and sister, Deserea Becerra of Colton. He is preceded in death by his grandfather Gabino Becerra. Richard loved spending his time with family members and also enjoyed playing with his puppies. Anyone that knew him knew that he had the biggest heart, the best sense of humor and a smile that would just melt your heart. He also enjoyed playing his scratchers. Richard had strong religious beliefs. For those that knew him, his life was a blessing, his memory a treasure, he is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure. A viewing will be held at Valley View Chapel, 3520 E. Washington Street, Colton on April 25, 2019 from 4:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. The funeral mass will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 1106 N. La Cadena Drive, Colton on April 26, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. The procession will follow to Montecito Memorial Park. Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 21, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary