March 29, 1927 - December 26, 2019 On Thursday December 26, 2019, Richard Owen Hudson was called home at the age of 92 years old in San Bernardino, CA. Richard was retired from the Santa Fe Railroad as a Conductor and served in WWII. He was an amazing husband, father and grandfather to his family and was loved by so many, he will be dearly missed. He is survived by his son/daughter-in-law Rick and Sandy Hudson and great grandchildren Tim, Cherlyn, Kimberly, Heather, Nichole and Shelby Skinner. Services will be held on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Inland Memorial Inc., in Colton, CA at 10:30am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 23, 2020