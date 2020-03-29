|
RICHARD KURT KLOPFER Richard Kurt Klopfer, passed from this life to his next on March 25, 2020. Richard had been convalescing at Brightwater Senior Living, from health issues since last year. Richard, born February 24, 1939, treasured son, of Rudolph and Marie Klopfer, joins them in eternal life. He is survived by his only brother, Rudolph Klopfer, and his sister-in-law Sharon Klopfer. Richard was married to Shirley Vance Braswell Audeoud for 20 years and he is also survived by his only son, Rickey Kurt Klopfer (Elena) and Renee Kristine Klopfer Witham. Richard also was known as Papa to his grandchildren; Shelby and Zoe Klopfer, Hayley and Harley Witham. Richard also is survived by several cousins and numerous nieces and nephews. Richard was a veteran of the Army, and served honorably. He retired as District Manager of Stater Bros, Inland Empire, having been employed for 40 years. He was a respected member of the grocery business and made life long friends. After retirement he enjoyed his passion of golfing and gambling in his community of Sun Lakes, Beaumont. He had many meaningful friendships from this close-knit community. Richard lived his life exactly as he wanted. He traveled the world, extensively. He carried with him true-life experiences that he passed on to everyone he met. He had high expectations for his family. Richard set that standard by the way he lived his whole life. He passed down his work ethic and the drive to gather experiences instead of possessions, to his family. His absence on earth will be greatly missed. His family is consoled that he is now whole and is walking a perfect course in paradise. Services will be held and military honors will be scheduled at Riverside National Cemetery for a future date when all can gather, to celebrate his life.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 29, 2020