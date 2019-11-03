|
|
Sept 7, 1941 - Oct 25, 2019 Richard (78) grew up in Chino, CA. He was preceded in death by his wife Ysabel (Tiny) Hernandez-Moreno, his parents Ventura and Aurora Moreno, five brothers and one sister. He is survived by his son Mack of Ontario, CA, daughter Virginia of Brunswick GA and three brothers. Services will be held at Pierce Bros Crestlawn Memorial Park, 11500 Arlington Ave, Riverside CA 92505. Viewing Wed 11/6 6-9pm, Funeral Mass Thursday 11/07 10am.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 3, 2019