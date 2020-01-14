|
|
RICHARD DELGADO RESENDEZ July 27, 1931 - December 26, 2019 Richard Delgado Resendez died at home peacefully in his sleep. He leaves behind his beautiful wife of 59 years, Stella; daughters Dena (Angel) Perez, Cindy (Frank) Ortiz, and Denise Resendez; son Richard; 20 grandkids, 28 great grandkids, and 2 great-great grandkids. Born and raised in East Highlands (Mi Ranchito). He was very proud of the people from Mi Ranchito, whether it was because of their service to our country, playing in the Little League World Series or the closeness of the community. He was the local historian and could tell stories about the good old days like it was yesterday. In his early years, he decided that he didn't like picking fruit and enlisted in the Air Force. He was a load master during the Korean War, receiving many awards including an Air Medal (for Heroism During Flight). After leaving the Air Force he went to work for the Federal Aviation Administration where he was employed for 30 years. Following a brief retirement from the FAA, he got a job with Raytheon. Richard coached all his children's teams. He enjoyed golfing and was a member of MAGA. He loved watching sports especially the Angels and Chargers. Services are scheduled for Weds., Jan 15th at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel San Bernardino. 5-7 pm. Funeral Mass: Thurs. Jan 16th St John Bosco 10:00 am, followed by Burial at Riverside National Cemetery 12:30 pm.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 14, 2020