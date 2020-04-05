|
RITA "MIMI" GUILLOU Age 94, passed away March 26, 2020 at her home in San Bernardino, California. She was a resilient survivor of WWII, breast cancer and open-heart surgery. Amidst these challenges she remained a shining light to friends and family with good humor. After being born in Breslau, Germany, she lived in Frankfort and later Toronto, Canada where she met her life partner of 65 years, Louis Guillou. She is survived by her loving husband, daughter Jacqueline Price, and granddaughters Brittany and Nicole Anderson whom she passed on all her German recipes, crochet technique and fashion style. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Due to COVID19 safety measures, there will be no public services for Rita, but her family appreciates your prayers and condolences.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 5, 2020