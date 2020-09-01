Robert a. Betty Jr. went to be with our Lord and his beloved wife Donna Rae on August 3, 2020. Bob was 93 and resided in California for 60 years. He was born in Michigan and part of his heart always remained in his home state and with the University of Michigan (Go Blue!). After proudly serving in the U. S. Army in WWII, he graduated from Alma College. He began his 40 year teaching career in Grand Ledge, MI in 1951. Bob met a beautiful nurse, Donna Rae Kennedy, and they began a love affair that lasted 57 years. They moved their young family to San Bernardino, CA in 1960 and Bob taught junior high and high school while coaching football and baseball. In 1968, he transferred to San Gorgonio High School where he would remain for the next 23 years. Bob's love of sports, coaching and his strong work ethic motivated him to accept the Athletic Director position in 1970. He helped Spartan athletics grow over the years and met students and colleagues who became lifelong friends. Family and faith were Bob's other passions. He and Donna were active in St. Annes and later St. Adelaide's Church. They successfully raised four children Lynne, Laura, Linda and Tom. They also played important roles in the lives of their grandchildren Leeann, Patrick, Jordyn and Jared. Over the years the family grew to include Leo, Kaylee, Levi, Robert, Eric, Kasydhi, Marsha and Warren. Bob is also survived by his sister-in-law Irene Betty and her family as well as his beloved Michigan family Chuck and Ruth Kennedy, Greg and Elaine Kennedy, the Harpers, the Brooks and the Grigsbys. "Pop" was loved by all. Graveside services will be held on Friday, September 18th at 10:00 AM at Riverside National Cemetery, 22495 Van Buren Blvd. Riverside. Masks and social distancing are expected.





