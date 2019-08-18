|
|
ROBERT ARAMBURO ROSALES December 3, 1921 - July 12, 2019 CURSUM PERFICIO (MY JOURNEY HAS ENDED) Surrounded by his children, native son of Colton, California, Robert Aramburo Rosales took his last breath on the morning of Friday, July 12, 2019. Born in Colton, California, to Pablo and Inocencia Rosales, Robert grew up in south Colton on east "O" Street, in the company of three lovely sisters and six rambuctious brothers. From 1939 to 1942, Robert played for the Colton Mercuries baseball team. In 1942, he enlisted in the United States Army, Infantry Division. Over the next three years he would be deployed to the North African Campaign in the Mediterranean Theater of War, where he served as both a Staff Sergeant and a Military Police Officer. As a side note, five Rosales brothers served during the war. Referred to by many as Mr. Colton, Robert was a hard- working individual, who simultaneously worked at Colton Jr. High for 33 years and the Colton Woman's Club for over 50 years. The many students who crossed paths with Robert, and the lovely ladies of the Woman's Club who doted on him, made for lasting friendships throughout his life. In 2014, the Colton Unified School District, in conjunction with Operation Recognition, awarded Robert his high school diploma which was one of his proudest moments. He was also recognized as a Colton Hometown Hero and received a military banner, from his family, which is proudly displayed on the corner of "G" Street and La Cadena Drive. In 2016, Robert and the Colton Mercurys baseball team were inducted into the Colton Sports Hall of Fame. The biggest boost to his ego was being made an honorary member of the Colton Woman's Club. Robert loved to play the guitar and sing old Mexican songs with his band of brothers. He was an avid boxing fan who managed to find vintage boxing videos on YouTube. WiFi and his Ipad were two of Robert's most important essentials. Having a keen ear for languages, Robert was able to converse in Spanish, French, Arabic and Japanese. He was never at a loss for words when he surprised an unsuspecting foreigner with a friendly greeting. Animated cartooning was another talent that would have family members vying for Robert's masterpieces. Crafting ornamental lapel "Bobby Pins" for friends and family first started as therapy following a stroke, but it later grew into a mini empire with requests from schools, charities and friends of friends asking for his creative pins. Today you can find his pins worn by many at the Inland Center Mall, Walmart and Denny's where a pin could be yours for just a smile. As a member of "The Greatest Generation", Robert A. Rosales was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. He was a loving and devoted father to Olivia Tierney (Gary), Robina Rosales, Robb Rosales and Dr. Lisa Rosales. He also leaves behind eight grandchildren, ten great grandchildren and former wife, Mary Rosales. Private services will be held on Friday, August 23rd. Please join us for an open house "Celebration of Life" at the Colton Woman's Club on Saturday, August 24th from noon to 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Colton Area Museum, Colton Woman's Club or VFW Post 6476 in Robert's name.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Aug. 18, 2019