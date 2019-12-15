San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
ROBERT LEWIS BAKER, SR. Robert Lewis Baker, Sr. passed away on December 1, 2019 in Upland, CA at the age of 94. He was born on May 16, 1925 in Rotan, TX to John and Mamie Baker. Mr. Baker was a Sergeant in the Army and served in both WWII and the Korea Conflict. He worked for 35 years as a Heavy Equipment Operator at Norton Airforce Base. He was preceded in death by his wife Ivry Baker, brothers John, Lester, Nathaniel, and Raymond Baker and his sister Mayme Moore. He is survived by son, Robert, Jr.; daughters, M. Joyce and Wanda; grandchildren Christina and Shawn; daughter-in-law Jennifer; son-in-law Vernon, great-grandchildren: Stephen, David, Alicia, Aaliyah, and Rahsan, sisters Mattie Williams and Carri Lipsomb; plus, nieces, nephews and many friends. A viewing will be held on Dec. 19, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. and a funeral service will follow at 11:00 a.m. both at Bobbitt Memorial Chapel. Interment will take place the same day, 1:30 p.m. at Riverside National Cemetery. Reception to follow. To leave a condolence on Robert's Memorial Page, please visit www.bobbittchapel.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 15, 2019
