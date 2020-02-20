Home

Draper Mortuary
811 North Mountain Ave
Ontario, CA 91762
(909) 986-1131
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Memorial service
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
11:30 AM
Interment
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
1:00 PM
Bellvue Memorial Park
Robert Berglund


1936 - 2020
Robert Berglund Obituary
December 2, 1936 - February 10, 2020 Age 83, of Upland, CA, died Monday, February 10 at home. He was born on December 2, 1936 in North Hollywood, CA. He married Patricia Monhollen in 1962 and they were together 59 years. Family members include his son Chris. He was preceded in death by brother Gary Berglund. They have 3 grandchildren, 3 great grandchildren, 5 nephews and 9 nieces. Robert graduated from Pomona High School in 1955. He worked for General Telephone Electric (GTE) for 30 years as a lineman, installer and repairman. As a lineman he helped set and thread the poles all the way to Mt. Baldy. He enjoyed 22 years of retirement and his hobbies and interests included drag racing, building classic cars, flying model airplanes, camping, boating, motorcycle riding both on and off-road as well as a variety of other interests. Robert loved life and the outdoors and he enjoyed his family & friends immensely as well as his animals including several dogs throughout his life (Great Danes, Doxie, Pitbull, Minny Schnauzer) and in his later years, Robert often enjoyed sitting in the backyard watching his Mini Schnauzer "Tully" chase squirrels into the bushes and trees all around him. Funeral services are scheduled at Draper Mortuary, 811 North Mountain Ave., Ontario. Visitation will be on Monday, February 24th from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM and a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, February 25th @ 11:30 AM. Interment will follow @ 1:00 PM at Bellvue Memorial Park. Draper Mortuary:909.986.1131,www.Draper-Memorial.com; Bellevue Memorial Park:909.986.1201,www.bellevuemp.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 20, 2020
