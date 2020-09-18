April 07, 1932 - July 18, 2020 My loving husband passed on July 18, 2020. He left behind his wife Sharon of 25 years. He was preceded in death by his son Greg. He also left behind his children Bobby, Edean, and Ryan and many grandchildren, brother Ron and sister Barbara. Robert began his career in law enforcement while persuing a degree in jurisprudence, practicing law for 40 plus years. Robert's loving wife says good nite my love and I'll see you soon. Real love stories never end.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store