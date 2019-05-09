ROBERT CLIFTON CORLEY, JR. Robert Clifton Corley, Jr. was born October 21, 1948 in Germany. He graduated from Eisenhower High School in 1966 where he wrestled, played football, and also was a trumpeter in the marching band. He went on to wrestle for Valley College, and later took karate at Larry Ammons Martial Arts Studio, played softball for a local league, and even coached tee-ball. What Robert loved most, however, was to fish. He regularly went on fishing expeditions in Alaska, Oregon, and the Sierras. After his retirement from the beverage industry in 2014, Robert would often be found trout fishing at a local lake in the morning and watching Dodger games in the afternoons and evenings. A man of deep faith, Robert was a long-time member of Messiah Lutheran Church in Highland. He is survived by his sisters Linda and Tracy, his children Amy, Shawna, Vivian, and Kevin, his son-in-law Carey, his daughter-in-law Amanda, and his grandsons Nicholas and Nathan. The viewing will be held at Green Acres Memorial Park and Mortuary on Monday, May 13 from 4PM-8PM. A graveside service will be held Tuesday, May 14 at 10AM. Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary