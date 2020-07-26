1/1
Robert (Bob) Hester
Robert (Bob) Hester Age 79, lost his long battle with cancer on June 30, 2020. He leaves his wife, Shirley; sons, Tom and Tony Hester; brother and sister-in-law Joseph Wilbur and Elouise Hester; brotherin-law and sister-in-law Chuck and Midge Roberson; granddaughters, Crystal and Courtney; grandsons, Michael and Christopher, Joseph (deceased); many nieces and nephews. He was born and raised in Ontario, CA. He moved to Oak Hills, CA 20 years ago. He helped plan his 1959 Chaffey High School Class Reunions. Bob worked at Freightliner for many years. He owned and operated BT&T Electric.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 26, 2020.
