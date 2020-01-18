Home

Acheson & Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary
7944 Magnolia Ave
Riverside, CA 92504
(951) 688-1221
Service
Monday, Jan. 27, 2020
11:30 AM
Eden Lutheran Church
4725 Brockton Ave
Riverside, CA
View Map
Robert Lee Pring


1928 - 2020
Robert Lee Pring Obituary
September 13, 1928 - January 15, 2020 Robert L. Pring, born September 13, 1928, in West Virginia, has passed away peacefully in his home in Riverside, CA on January 15, 2020. He taught high school math and science for more than 30 years lastly at San Bernardino High from 1968-1989. He was a Jack of many trades and a master in chief of all. He coached football, basketball, tennis, and golf. He will be missed by so many. We love you Dad and Grandpa. He is survived by his loving brother Ronnie, his children Robert Jr, and his spouse Sandy, Stephanie, Sonja, and her spouse Skip, and his grandchildren Nicole, Kaleb, Ben, Daniel, Kaylee, and Dyland. Other loving extended families are Roberta, Pete, Jason, Mireya, and Paolo Keck. A service will be held at Eden Lutheran Church, 4725 Brockton Ave., Riverside on Monday, January 27 at 11:30 am. Acheson and Graham Garden of Prayer Mortuary 7944 Magnolia Avenue Riverside, CA 92504
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Jan. 18, 2020
