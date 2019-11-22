|
|
9-28-38 - 11-04-19 Robert M. "Bob" Bellet went to be with the Lord on Nov. 4, 2019. He was born September 28, 1938 in Oakland, Ca to Jean Aldrich and Leonard Bellet. Both parents are deceased. Also preceded in death by his son-in-law Leonard Beech. He married Virginia Lee Mills on May 28, 1960. Bob is survived by his wife of 59 years; son Robert Jr. (Sharon), of San Bernardino; daughter June (Bryan) of Oregon; daughter Jean Beech of Cherry Valley, and daughter-in-law Peggy Bellet of Yucaipa. Also 7 grandchildren Laura, Robert III, Jennifer, (Leo), Sara,(Julian), Johnathon, (Fernanda), Monica and David. He has 11 great grandchildren Neveah, LJ, Isabella, Zechariah, Adalyn, Hazel, Luke, Trystin, Lyla, Matthew and Jacob. He attended Placerville High School and California Baptist College. He was an ordained minister. He was self employed at the time of his death. He attended Christian Missionary Alliance Church where he was very active. He also did the annual "Freedom Celebration", a fireworks show that he loved to do. There will be a private graveside service on Tuesday, Nov 26, and a memorial service on November 30, 2019 at Community Cross, 6955 Palm Ave. in Highland, at 3:00 pm. Pastors Grant and Rosenberg presiding. In lieu of flowers, you can give a donation to either Peggy or Jennifer at the service to be used for the 2020 Freedom Celebaration in honor of Bob. Monteceito Memorial Park took care of arrangements
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Nov. 22, 2019