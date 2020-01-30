|
January 21, 1923 - January 26, 2020 Age 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, January 26, 2020 at San Antonio Gardens in Claremont. He had been living at the Gardens since July of 2019. Bob was born on January 21, 1923 in Boston, Massachusetts to John and Frances Tortell, both Italian immigrants to the United States. He graduated from Boston Trade High School in 1941 studying cabinet design and building. He, along with his parents and five siblings, came to California in his early 20's and resided in Glendale. Later, after marrying his beloved Olga, they moved to Pomona in 1954. He was an insurance broker and co-owner of Pomona Valley Insurance Agency in Claremont. He was a parishioner at both St. Madeline's & St. Josephs Catholic Church over the years. Bob was a member of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus, Italian Catholic Federation, Pomona Friends of the Library, Historical Society of Pomona, Habitat for Humanity, and Past President of the St. Vincent de Paul Society for many years. He served in his parishes as an Eucharistic Minister, usher, and on the liturgical committee. He is survived by his devoted daughter Cathryn of Northern California, brother and sister-in-law, John & Maureen Tortell of Pasadena, sister-in-law, Liliana Tortell of Palmdale, 17 nephews and nieces and 23 great nephews and nieces. He will be sorely missed by his family, life long friends from the community, the Cursillo Movement, as well as members of the De la Salle Club where he met his beloved wife. A vigil service will be held on Friday evening, January 31, 2020 at 7:00 PM at St. Josephs Catholic Church. A Mass of Remembrance will be on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 12:00 Noon also at St. Josephs Church. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery in Pomona. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o The Tortell Family, St. Josephs Catholic Church, 1150 W. Holt Ave., Pomona, California 91768. Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona, is in charge of arrangements.
