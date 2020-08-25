August 1935 - August 2020 Bob was born in Earlville, Illinois, growing up with the joy and hard work of living post-Depression in a small, mid-western farming town. Fishing in the creek, climbing trees, chasing the train and playing football, Bob was grateful for his early life lessons. He joined the Air Force right after high school, met Rosalie at a dance in her home town in California, and they spent the next 40 years together, raising two girls, Teri and Kate, and living all over the United States plus Germany. Bob found time to earn his BA with honors and retired from his military career as Commander of the 1965th Communications Squadron with over 300 troops on his watch. Bob continued his career in communications with Kaiser Permanente and Pacific Bell, both in Los Angeles and then he showed us what retirement is supposed to look like, filling his days with recreational activities like daily power walks that included the redistribution of golf balls from the golf course where he lived to the student golfers at Earlville High School. Bob was the lead man in his weekly tap-dancing class over many years, ok the only man, and he sang with several chorales and Barbershop groups, traveling for performances all over the world, including the iconic Carnegie Hall in NYC. Bob met his second true love, Janet Bellavia, and they shared their mutual love of singing and socializing and drinking IPAs for 12 years together. Bob also found great joy contributing his time and energy to charitable organizations, including Working Wardrobes, adult literacy and food banks, plus always deepening his Catholic faith with and in support of the Saint Anthony Parish. In addition to Teri and Kate, Bob leaves Janet, his son-in-law Erik, only grandson Spencer, sister, Joan, and brother, Tom, and his beloved nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Mass will be held Friday, August 28th, 9:30 am, in an outdoor setting at St. Anthony's Catholic Church, Upland, CA. A rosary and graveside service will be held at St. Theresa's Catholic cemetery, Earlville, IL, September 4th, 10:00 am. Please join us for a brief, distanced social after each service. A proper celebration will be scheduled in each location when we can safely share our stories and love for Bob in more festive settings. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association
, the American Cancer Society
, or one of your favorite organizations.