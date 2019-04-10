Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Mansker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Thomas Mansker

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Robert Thomas Mansker Obituary
09/17/1941 - 03/04/2019 It is with great sadness that the Mansker family of Fontana announces the passing of our patriarch Robert "Bob" Mansker. Born to Lester and Lois (Burke) Mansker in Hemet, CA., he is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 57 years, daughters Karla and Jeanette, and son Robert, along with two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was a long-time resident of Fontana, and had long career as a salesmen (retired). "He raised some good kids and kept his family together. He was a good man." -close family friend Memorial services will be private. Please contact family for more info.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.