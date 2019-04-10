|
09/17/1941 - 03/04/2019 It is with great sadness that the Mansker family of Fontana announces the passing of our patriarch Robert "Bob" Mansker. Born to Lester and Lois (Burke) Mansker in Hemet, CA., he is survived by his wife, Jackie, of 57 years, daughters Karla and Jeanette, and son Robert, along with two grandchildren and several great-grandchildren. He was a long-time resident of Fontana, and had long career as a salesmen (retired). "He raised some good kids and kept his family together. He was a good man." -close family friend Memorial services will be private. Please contact family for more info.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 10, 2019