1949 - 2019 Robert William Haine went into the light Sept. 7, 2019. He passed at home with his soulmate Kathi Haine, who had been his wife for 42 years. Although he died in Los Osos, California, his heart never left Idyllwild. He was born in Los Angeles on Sept. 29, 1949. He shared his singing gift in numerous churches, most notably for Queen of Angels in Idyllwild and St. Joseph's in Upland. He influenced countless students as a French, ESL, and English teacher for 33 years at Chaffey High School in Ontario, California. He also performed in several musicals on the Chaffey stage. He did Kairos Prison Ministry, drove for the as a volunteer, was active in Marriage Encounter and Marriage Enrichment, brought exchange students from foreign countries, and took students to France during the summer. He won awards for his outstanding photography from African safari and rainforest expeditions. He produced five spiritual CDs with his wife, which have music videos online. His greatest accomplishment was the love he gave to his family and his wife, which has not diminished even by death. The memorial mass will be at Queen of Angels in Idyllwild at 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27. A reception will follow immediately after the mass at the family home, 55250 John Muir Rd. Bob is survived by his wife Kathleen, brother Steve Haine, and many nieces and nephews. He is now with our children in heaven.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 22, 2019