ROBIN LYNN RINGL October 3, 1963- March 7, 2019 Robin Lynn Ringl passed away peacefully on March 7, 2019. Robin was 55 years of age. She graduated from San Gorgonio HIgh School in 1982. Robin is survived by her children Jennifer Ringl of Moreno Valley Ca and Christopher Ringl of Phoenix Arizona and her grandson Soren. Robin is also survived by her mother Shirley Curry of San Bernardino California and her four siblings, Gary Egan of Chandler Arizona, John Egan of Phelan California, Nancy Egan of San Bernardino California and Sandra Wood of Highland California. Robin will be remembered as a loving mother, daughter, sister and grandmother.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 15, 2019