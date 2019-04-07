Home

ROGER D. MOORE Roger D. Moore died March 21, 2019 in Toronto Canada. He was the son of Frank and Sidney Moore former co-owners of the Redlands Daily Facts. Born November 16, 1939, he attended Sacred Heart School, RHS 1957 and Stanford University. He founded IP Sharp Assoc and sold to Reuters in 1987. He was a generous benefactor of opera, arts and donated to the U of R. He is survived by Carol Luscombe, his brother Jeffery/ Gayle, nieces and cousins. His sister Francie Moore died in 2015.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 7, 2019
