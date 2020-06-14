February 20, 1926 - June 9, 2020 Roger Lynn Birdsall passed away peacefully at his home in Rancho Cucamonga, CA at the age of 94. He is survived by his wife, Mary D. Birdsall; son, Stephen Lynn Birdsall and wife Maria; daughter Susan Luaine Conner and husband Dale; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Megan, Sean, and Matthew; three step grandchildren, Michael, Molly, and Jacob; and eight great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Virginia Reihsen Birdsall; brothers, Doug, Charles, and Stanley; and sister, Lynette. Roger was born on February 20, 1926 in Upland, CA to Lynn Stephen and Lillie Eygabroad Birdsall. After he graduated in 1943 from Chaffey High School in Ontario, he completed one semester at Chaffey Junior College before enlisting in the Navy, believing it his duty and an honor to serve his country during WWII. After his military service, he graduated with a BS degree in Agriculture from Cal Poly Pomona, San Dimas Campus. He moved to Rialto in 1949, to begin his career in the San Bernardino Department of Agriculture as an Agriculture Inspector where he continued to work for 39 years until 1988 when he retired as the Agricultural Commissioner. Roger was an active and dedicated member of his expanded community for his entire life. He was instrumental in launching Rialto's Little League program in 1952 and an important contributor to the planning and development of Little League's Western Regional Headquarters. He remained active in Little League for 58 years, serving as a District Administrator for 45 years and also as host for Alaska's Western Regional Team. His induction into the Rialto Hall of Fame in 2009 and the 2020 Chaffey College Alumni of the Year and Athletic Hall of Fame are among the list of honors he has received. Roger was a member of Rialto Rotary for 65 years and maintained perfect attendance for almost as long. He also sat on the Rialto Recreation, Parks and Social Services Commission for 19 years. As a tribute for his dedication to the community, in 1987, Birdsall Park was established in Rialto. His family and friends will remember Roger as a loving, kind, and dedicated individual, reflected through his favorite Will Rogers quote: "I never met a man I didn't like". In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Rotary Foundation - PolioPlus 14280 Collection Center dr. Chicago, IL 60693 Memo: In Memory of R. Birdsall #393217. https://www.endpolio.org/donate
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 14, 2020.