October 23,1950 - April 9, 2020 Roger Tankersley, beloved husband of Kathleen, passed away from complications of cancer on April 9, 2020. Roger was born in Lincoln, Nebraska on October 23,1950 and lived in Oklahoma City for most of his childhood. After high school he joined the Navy in 1972 and eventually married Donetta, his first wife. They lived in Port Orchard, Washington, where he was stationed at Bremerton. They had one child, Jennifer Caryl. However the marriage ended in divorce and he transferred to Seal Beach. He served in Vietnam until 1978 when he was honorably discharged, commuting from the Naval Weapons Station in Seal Beach to Fawnskin. He then moved to San Bernardino where he worked as a salesman for the Eureka vacuum company. In 1981 Roger and Kathleen met on a blind date and married in 1984, remaining together until Roger's passing. He was a loving stepfather to Kathleen's children, Jennifer and Phillip. He put to use his knowledge of vacuums and became the owner of a vacuum and ceiling fan store in San Bernardino for several years. In later years he worked as a bartender in various local restaurants as well as the Elks Lodge in Yucaipa. He also worked part time for the association where Roger and Kathleen resided in Running Springs. He was noted for wearing shorts most of the time, even in winter. He would often go snow plowing wearing shorts. Roger was a member of the American Legion, the Elks and Moose Lodge. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, daughters Jennifer Poirier of Portland, Oregon and Jennifer Murray of Running Springs; son Phillip Richardson of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren Alexandra Murray, Kyle Murray, Kendyll Morris and Jacquelyn Poirier; great grandchildren Sawyer, Logan, and Parker Morris. He will be deeply missed for his love of cooking and sense of humor. He was noted for offering help to family, neighbors and friends if anything needed fixing, his special talent. A celebration of Roger's love for his family and amazing life is planned for later in the year.





