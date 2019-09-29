|
ROLAND LEWIN ULLRICH Roland was born on January 24,1933 in Chicago, Illinois. He was the only son of Edwin and Gertrude Ullrich. He proudly served in the Korean War in the US Army. He was married to Noreen for 58 years. They had 3 children Kathleen (Jim Gerdes), Ann (Jim Rice) and Mark. Together they had 5 grandchildren Sharon, Keith, Bryan, Zach and Alex and great-grand children Collin, Alyssa and Olivia. They traveled the world together and had many exciting adventures. Roland was a very friendly guy. He loved to chat with anyone he met. He was known by friends and neighbors as the fixit man and loved his trips to Home Depot. Services Thursday October 3, 10:15 at Riverside National Cemetery.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 29, 2019