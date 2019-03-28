|
RON LUBEY Ron Lubey was born in Los Angeles, California on December 8, 1942. He passed away surrounded by the love of his family and friends on March 26, 2019. A loving father and attorney, Ron cared deeply for his family, his community and his former clients. Shortly after high school, Ron enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served at Norton Air Force Base as long range radar operator. While at Norton he met the love of his life Cherrie. They wed in 1964 and moved to San Francisco where Ron attended college and law school. Ron and Cherrie returned to San Bernardino where he worked as a trial lawyer for nearly 40 years. Ron was a private pilot and he had a passion for fishing with his buddies in the Big 10. He loved to travel with Cherrie and the family to destinations near and far. Ron also loved to sing and he frequently served as his congregation's unofficial cantor for Jewish services. He also passed along his love of the law to his family and mentored many future attorneys in his profession. Ron was predeceased by his wife Cherrie just eight days before his passing. He was also predeceased by his son, Marc Lubey, parents, Henrietta and Al Lubey and his brother Steve Lubey. Ron is survived by his daughter Stacy Knox and her husband Jim. He is also survived by his four grandchildren, Shaina, Ethan, Micah and Sidra Knox. The family extends their warmest gratitude to all of Ron's extended family and friends for all of their support and comfort in the weeks and days before the sudden passing of both Ron and Cherrie. A funeral service celebrating Ron's life will be held on March 29, 2019, at 10:30 AM at Congregation Emanu El, 1495 Ford Street, Redlands, California. Interment will be at the Home of Eternity Cemetery of Congregation Emanu El, 801 North Sierra Way, San Bernardino, California. In lieu of flowers, it was Ron's request that a donation be made to Congregation Emanu El.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 28, 2019