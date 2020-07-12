1/1
Ronald A. (Ronnie) Ponce Sr.
Ronald (Ronnie) A. Ponce, Sr. 11/11/1951 - 06/25/2020 Ronald (Ronnie) A. Ponce, Sr., age 68, passed away June 25, 2020, from liver disease. Ronnie was born on November 11, 1951, in San Bernardino, CA to Richard and Mercy Ponce. He was was preceded in death by parents Richard and Mercy Ponce and older brother, Richard (Richie Boy) G. Ponce, Jr. Ronnie is survived by his daughter Mercy Ann Ponce, son Ronald Ponce Jr., brother Roy Ponce Sr., and sister Rachel Delfin-Ramirez. Along with children and siblings, Ronnie is also survived by aunts Romona Colunga, Jo Partida, Virginia Rangel, and uncle Carlos Ponce. His five grandchildren and several great-grandchildren ensure his memory will live on. Memorial services will be held at Montecito Memorial Park's, Valley View Chapel, 3520 East Washington St., Colton, CA on July 13, 2020 at 10 am with Interment immediately following at Montecito Memorial Park.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jul. 12, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Montecito Memorial Park
3520 E Washington St
Colton, CA 92324
9098253024
