80 years old, of Rancho Cucamonga, California, died of cancer, on April 3, 2020. He was born in Van Nuys, California on March 22, 1940. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Beverly A. Drury, daughter Lisa Ann Sanford and husband Scott Sanford and son Eric Charles Drury and wife Ronalyn Drury; he is also survived by his grandchildren: Bryce Edison, Devyn Edison, Kyrah Drury, Cassandra Drury, and Liam Drury, and Jaxx the dog. He was a nursery salesman for Jackson and Perkins and Armstrong Nursery for 40 years. He was an apartment owner for 43 years. He was a souvenir store owner of Reno Souvenir Station and Beverly's Gifts in Reno, Nevada for 16 years, and he owned a horse ranch in Upland, California for 6 years. He enjoyed running all of the businesses. For his hobbies, he traveled around the world, fixing up properties, gardening, rebuilding his home in Oakhurst, spending time in Palm Springs with family and friends. The family was most important to him in his life. Ron was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather, boss, and friend. He will be missed for so many reasons. He wanted the best for his family and his friends. Ron enjoyed and appreciated life to the fullest. The family will dearly miss him and love him for his impact. In addition, Ron passed away during the coronavirus pandemic, which has affected so many directly and indirectly. We send our thoughts to the families during this difficult time.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store