April 8,1934 - July 6, 2020 Ronald Charles Hamer passed away peacefully on July 6, 2020 at home in Upland, California. He was born, raised, and educated in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. He was employed by a division of General Dynamics in Montreal. In 1962, he was assigned to California as a technical adviser to the Flying Tigers, where they purchased aircraft from General Dynamics. In 1964, he was assigned to Icelandic Airlines in New York. In 1967, he resigned his position with General Dynamics. He returned to California and entered the hospitality industry. Ronald was elected to the Board of Directors for the California Motel Association and served as President from 1976-1977. He became an Upland resident in 1973 when he purchased the Uplander Motor Hotel. Ronald was a member of Rotary and was active in the Upland Chamber of Commerce. Ron was an avid sailer, skier, and golfer. He spent summers sailing the California coast, the Caribbean, and South Pacific. In the winter, he enjoyed skiing with his Canadian buddies. As a ski instructor, he donated his time teaching at the adaptive ski school in Big Bear. He was a member of Red Hill Country Club and enjoyed many years golfing with his friends and associates. Ron leaves behind his beloved wife, Patricia. His sister, Sandra Elsasser; daughter, Carol Hudspeth; son Jeffrey, and step-son Ryan Hoover. He was blessed with 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Draper Mortuary Ontario, California Due to Covid-19, services will be for immediate family





