Ronald Jens Hermansen Ronald was born September 10, 1937 in Great Falls, Montana to Father Gus O. Hermansen and Mary Jane Thompson. On September 6, 2019, just 4 days before his 82nd birthday he quickly lost his life due to cancer. He is survived by his wife Linda Hermansen, daughter Jeanne Hermansen and daughter-in-law Karen Hermansen and 4 step children. Three sisters, Judy Miller, Sandra Messer and Donna Hermansen, fourteen grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. He is preceeded in death by his wife of 37 years, Doris Hermansen and sons Michael and Steven Hermansen. Master Sgt. Ronald J. Hermansen served in the United States Air Force for over 20 years as a draftsman and aircraft mechanic. Traveled many states and countries as well as New Zealand participating in Operation Deep Freeze while serving our country. After the Air Force he went to work for Schlosser Forge in Rancho Cucamonga where he retired after 17 years. When he retired it was like his life just began. He and Linda began their journey with their 5th wheel trailer. They traveled to almost every state in the United States including Alaska. They also went on numerous cruises and the memories made over the past 20 plus years are Priceless. Ronald and Linda were married in 1996 and have lived in Rialto, California. They were active in Neighborhood Watch and many police and city activities. His ashes will be spread at sea off Point Loma in San Diego, California. Ronald has requested that no services be held.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 14, 2019