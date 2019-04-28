|
RONALD KIRBY GOFTON Ronald Kirby Gofton, 79, of Fontana, California, passed away peacefully in his home on April 14, 2019. Ronnie was born February 3, 1940 to Raymond and Margaret Gofton in St. Louis, Missouri. When Ronnie was eight years old, and after his mother was remarried to Philip Kajszo, the family moved to California, eventually settling in Fontana. As a young man Ronnie was able to reconnect with his father Ray and they enjoyed many years getting reacquainted. Ronnie is preceded in death by his father Ray, his brother Kennie, his stepfather Phil, and his mother Margaret. He is survived by his sister Susie, his brothers Philip and Joey, and multiple nieces and nephews. Ronnie's passion in life has always been cars. When he was a young boy, along with his older brother and stepdad, he would build wooden cars and race them in soapbox derbies. That love of cars continued throughout his entire life. He loved to build, repair, race, and restore all kinds of automobiles and help his many friends build and repair theirs. Ronnie was a member of the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 12 for 45 years. After retiring he turned his interests to collecting and restoring old cars. He and his friends in the Doughnut Gang frequently took their cars on road trips and attended numerous car shows throughout the western part of the United States. Ronnie was a very kind and generous man whose home was always open to anyone who needed a place to stay. He was friendly, sociable, seldom to anger, easy to talk with, a good listener, and had a quiet sense of humor. He enjoyed a wide range of friends and everywhere he went he met someone he knew. His memory was remarkable, and he was considered the go-to person for details about people, local historical events, and his vast knowledge of cars. As his many friends can attest, he was especially proud of his famous chili salsa which was in high demand at all social events. Ronnie will forever be missed by his family and the many friends with whom he shared his life. A celebration of Ronnie's life will be held in the near future. Donations can be made in his name to the American Legion, www.legion.org, or to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Apr. 28, 2019