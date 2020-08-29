1/
Ronald Leroy Seeman
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ronald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 70, passed away at home on August 21, 2020. Ronald was born March 31, 1950 to Berna Jane McLaughlin Seeman and Ralph L. Seeman in Phoenix, Az. The family moved to Rialto, CA in 1957 where Ronald attended Rialto schools and was active in Acappella Choir and the Madrigal Singers at Eisenhower High School. Ronald served in the United States Navy aboard the U.S.S. Yellowstone from 1968- 1972. In 1970 he married his high school sweetheart Gwendolyn Reppond. They enjoyed 50 years together and were blessed with two children Roy and Rebecca. After being honorably discharged from the Navy Ronald was employed at Kaiser Steel as a crane operator until it's closure, and then as a grinder for California Steel until his Medical Retirement in 2013. He was preceded in death by his parents, brother Jeri Calvin Seeman and sister Marcella Seeman. He is survived by his wife Gwendolyn of Rialto, CA, son Roy (Roseanne) of La Mirada, CA, daughter Rebecca (Jonathan) of Rialto, CA, siblings Gerald Seeman of Kent, OH, James Seeman of San Francisco, CA, Cherie Radley of Crestline, CA, identical twin Richard Seeman (Sue) of Port Orange, FL, Brenda Chapman of Soulsbyville, CA, Debi Heater of Rialto, CA, Brian Seeman (Betty) of Platteville, CO, Vivian Roberts (Dan) of Salida, CA, Mark Seeman (Sally) of Austin, TX, Kevin Seeman (Debbie) of Rialto, CA, Beth Loop (Randy) of San Bernardino, CA. and countless nieces and nephews.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 29, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved