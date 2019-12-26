|
|
March 29, 1940 - November 19, 2019 Born in Barstow, CA Rosalie lived most of her adult life in Los Angeles working in the hospitality industry. She passed away in San Bernardino, CA at the age of 79. Known to most as "Tia Rosa", she was famous for her cheesecakes, tamales, and her love of Mickey Mouse. She is survived by her brother, Jenaro Marin of Barstow, and preceded in death by her parents Francisco B. Aguayo, and Manuela "Nellie" Aguayo, and her sister, Lupe Marin Perez. A memorial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on January 3, 2020 at Mt. View Cemetery, 570 E. Highland Ave, San Bernardino, CA 92404.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Dec. 26, 2019