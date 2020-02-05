|
|
August 26, 1924 - January 25, 2020 Rosalie F. Lujan was born on August 26, 1924 in Indio, CA, and passed away on January 25, 2020 at age 95. She is survived by her daughter Olga (Ray) Rivera, 7 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and 4 great-great grandchildren. She is predeceased by her parents Jesus and Amalia Flores, her husband Angel R. Lujan, son Tony Lujan, her brothers and sisters, and grandchildren Lisa Chacon and Monet Castillo. We were blessed to have her in our lives and she will be missed. Visitation will be held Friday, February 7, 2020 at 9:00 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 1106 N. La Cadena Dr., Colton CA 92324, mass at 10:00 a.m. and interment will follow at Green Acres Memorial Park, 11715 Cedar Ave., Bloomington, CA 92316.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 5, 2020