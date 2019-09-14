San Bernardino County Sun Obituaries
|
Rose Ann (Ramirez) Torres


1943 - 2019
Rose Ann (Ramirez) Torres Obituary
Rose Ann (Ramirez) Torres June 12, 1943 - September 5, 2019 With profound sadness we announce the passing of Rose Ann, our loving and devoted mother and friend to all whose lives she touched. Rose Ann left us while sleeping peacefully in her home on September 5, 2019, in Colton, Calif. She was preceded in death by her daughter Veronica, her husband Samuel Torres, parents Andres and Lupe Ramirez, sisters Brigida Ramirez, Raquel Hernandez, Ofelia Gaspare, Vangie Alvarez and brother Andres Ramirez Jr. She enjoyed life, loved to cook and was a highly skilled baker; winning many contests and competitions, including the National Orange Show Bake Off Contest. She could be found having fun at Glamis, beaches, concerts, cookouts, sporting events or anywhere her heart wanted to be. Most of all she loved being around family, listening to Bob Marley or the Rolling Stones. She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. She is survived by her children: Raquel, Daniel, Rene and granddaughter Abigail. Viewing on September 20th, 4:00-8:00, Rosary 6:00 pm. Memorial on Saturday, September 21st, at 10:00 am. Both services will be at 1275 N. La Cadena Drive, Colton. www.coltonfuneralhome.com
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Sept. 14, 2019
