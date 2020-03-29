|
|
September 19, 1949 - March 12, 2020 Rose Daisy Brown passed away on March 12, 2020 at the age of 71 at her beloved home. She was born on September 19, 1949 in San Salvador, El Salvador. She arrived in the United States as a student on April 6, 1964 and made it her home. She was a resident of Chino, CA for 45 years. Her face was well known around her neighborhood and community from her daily walks. Rose was a Warehouse Technician and Training Coordinator for Catepillar Logistics in Ontario, CA. She retired from Catepillar Logistics in 2015 after 15 years of employment. She is survived by her daughter Beverly and son-in-law Erik Simon, her daughter Tencia and son-in-law Casey Pritchett and son Hobie and daughter-in-law Nicole Kuebler. She has 6 grandchildren Katlyn, Macy, Brent, Celeste, Seth and Avery which she loved with her whole heart. She was married to her first husband Hobart Kuebler who died in 1984. She remarried Bob Brown in 1997 and was recently widowed by her husband Bob of 22 years on February 5, 2020. Her celebration of life will be announced at a later date. She will be missed dearly by her family and friends. Dignity Memorial 811 N. Mountain Ave. Ontario, CA 91762
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Mar. 29, 2020