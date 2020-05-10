Rose Cadena Lord
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
December 18, 1936 - April 15, 2020 A devoted, loving mother and grandmother, Rose Cadena Lord passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 83. Rose was born on December 18, 1936 in San Bernardino to parents Joe and Sally Cadena. She was the second oldest of 10 children. She was born and raised in San Bernardino, and then moved to Colton where she raised her family. She later moved to Yucaipa, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Rose is survived by her 3 sons: Ernie Enriquez, Jimmy Enriquez, and Gilbert Enriquez; also by her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She is known for her wit, her sharp tongue, and her eye for style. She worked as an assembly worker, and then as a caregiver, until she retired. She enjoyed making clothing for herself and her grandchildren. She was a caring soul and would do anything for anyone. She was extremely independent in all that she did. She was a fighter even until her last breath. We will remember her for all that she has taught us and gave us. She will be missed dearly.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 10, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
May 10, 2020
Our Deepest Condolences, To Her Beautiful Family.
Dave
Friend
May 10, 2020
To our wonderful sister who we love and will miss greatly. With love, your brothers and sisters.
Marie Linzels
Sister
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved