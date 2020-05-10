December 18, 1936 - April 15, 2020 A devoted, loving mother and grandmother, Rose Cadena Lord passed away peacefully on April 15, 2020 at Redlands Community Hospital due to complications from COVID-19 at the age of 83. Rose was born on December 18, 1936 in San Bernardino to parents Joe and Sally Cadena. She was the second oldest of 10 children. She was born and raised in San Bernardino, and then moved to Colton where she raised her family. She later moved to Yucaipa, where she lived for the remainder of her life. Rose is survived by her 3 sons: Ernie Enriquez, Jimmy Enriquez, and Gilbert Enriquez; also by her 8 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. She was a beautiful and kind soul. She is known for her wit, her sharp tongue, and her eye for style. She worked as an assembly worker, and then as a caregiver, until she retired. She enjoyed making clothing for herself and her grandchildren. She was a caring soul and would do anything for anyone. She was extremely independent in all that she did. She was a fighter even until her last breath. We will remember her for all that she has taught us and gave us. She will be missed dearly.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store