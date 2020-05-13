Rose F. Mercado
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Rose's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
August 4, 1933 - May 7, 2020 Rose F. Mercado, our Beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Redlands Community Hospital. She was born August 4, 1933 and raised in Colton, CA. She leaves behind sons, Tom (Joey), David (Priscilla), Mark (Yamile), and Steve (Gloria); and daughter Rosalie (Dan). Rose was preceded in death by her husband Candido and son Felix. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at H.R. Care Center providing care for Rose. She enjoyed life, loved to play bingo, crochet, camping and especially enjoyed watching tennis, cooking for her family was a joy and very important to her. We will miss her dearly. Funeral service will be private.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved