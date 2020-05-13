August 4, 1933 - May 7, 2020 Rose F. Mercado, our Beloved Mother, Sister, Grandmother and Great Grandmother, passed away on May 7, 2020 in Redlands Community Hospital. She was born August 4, 1933 and raised in Colton, CA. She leaves behind sons, Tom (Joey), David (Priscilla), Mark (Yamile), and Steve (Gloria); and daughter Rosalie (Dan). Rose was preceded in death by her husband Candido and son Felix. The family would like to express heartfelt gratitude to the staff at H.R. Care Center providing care for Rose. She enjoyed life, loved to play bingo, crochet, camping and especially enjoyed watching tennis, cooking for her family was a joy and very important to her. We will miss her dearly. Funeral service will be private.





