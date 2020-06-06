September 22, 1952 - June 1, 2020 On Monday, June 1, 2020, Rose Hernandez, loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt, passed away at the age of 67. Rose was born on September 22, 1952 in San Bernardino, California and lived and worked in Colton her entire life. She graduated from Colton High School in 1970, and in January 1971 she married her soulmate, John "Jocko" Hernandez. Her creativity and love of children fueled the incredible amounts of time she spent planning holidays and celebrations for her own children, her niece and nephews, and their families. Family and friends enjoyed her wedding, birthday, and anniversary cakes for more than 47 years. As an early childhood assistant and teacher for 30 years, she loved and cared for hundreds of children who walked through her classroom doors at San Salvador Children's Center. She was actively engaged in her community as a parishioner of San Salvador Catholic Church, a Woodrow Wilson Elementary PTA member and president, and team mom for t-ball, soccer and cross-country activities. Rose was preceded in death by her parents, Esequiel and Maria Chavez, and her husband of 34 years. Rose is survived by daughter Angela; son John; daughter Andrea (Jose), and son Steve (Erika); her grandchildren Steven, Rosa, Savannah, Charlene, and Cassandra; and brother Fred (Sylvia) Chavez. Due to current pandemic restrictions, the family will hold private funeral services, and a memorial service will be scheduled for later this year. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 6, 2020.