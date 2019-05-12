|
|
ROSE MARIE HARTSELL (FLATT) Rose was born in San Bernardino, Ca. to Floyd and Lorraine Flatt on October 19, 1930. She was the oldest of 5 children. She was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers Robert and Tony and her husband Harry. She is survived by her sister Emma Anderson of San Diego, and Tim Flatt of San Bernardino. Also, three daughters and a son Teresa DesMarais (Des Moines, Wa), Catherine Perkins (Goodyear, AZ.) Susan Latham (Fife, Wa) and Ernest Hartsell (Las Vegas Nv.); 5 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren, 1 great-great grand- daughter, along with numerous nieces and nephews. Rose was a homemaker and later in life, a bridal seamstress for Lucille's Highland Fabrics on Baseline. She was also a member of Immaculate Conception and St. Adelaide's churches. She graduated from St. Bernadine, class of '48. She attended Woodberry college in Los Angeles. Rose enjoyed sewing, crafts of any kind, family history, coloring and her family. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the .
Published in San Bernardino Sun on May 12, 2019