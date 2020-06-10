Rose Page
ROSE PAGE Rose Page passed away peacefully in her sleep May 26, 2020 in Claremont, CA. Rose was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She especially loved her role as Noni to her grandchildren, Josh, Sidney, Nicole, Hannah and Katie. Rose was the proud mother to Mary Wilson and Kristi Wolter and devoted aunt to Diane Winfield. Rose is survived by her love of 60 years, her husband Mickey Page. Mickey and Rose were gypsies moving their family from the beach to Catalina Island for many years. She was a devout catholic and faith always got her through. Rose had a vivacious personality and always made people around her laugh. All of her grandchildren and great grandchildren will and miss her very much.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Jun. 10, 2020.
