Reverend Roshandeen Joseph Ramnarine went home to be with our Heavenly Father on April 20, 2020. He was born on May 17, 1937 in Skeldon, Guyana (then British Guiana). In his youth he was known as Nado and Tradie. First raised Muslim, he and his family initially resisted visiting Lutheran missionaries, but he listened in and soon after fully embraced Christianity. He graduated from Skeldon Lutheran High School, and his first professional work was as a teacher at Skeldon Anglican School. Influenced by his Lutheran involvement he applied to Michigan State University, received full scholarships, initially for soccer and later for academics, and graduated in 1962. Although he initially considered becoming a doctor, he followed his heart and completed his Master of Divinity at Pacific Lutheran Theological Seminary in Berkeley, CA in 1966. Rev. R. J. Ramnarine was ordained on July 7, 1966. During his ministry, Pastor Joe served Westside Lutheran Parish (Gloria Dei & Bethel Lutheran) in Los Angeles (1966- 1969), Atonement Lutheran Church in Grand Terrace (1969- 1976) and Lutheran Church of the Cross in Rialto (1976- 1999). Joe met his late wife, Sandra, at Madison Square Garden in the summer of 1959, waiting for a bus to Pennsylvania where they both were to be employed at a Jewish summer camp for children. The two were married in January of 1960. Sandra was moved by Joe's faith, and converted from Judaism to Christianity. Joe enjoyed soccer, cricket, horse racing, and was an active runner until late in life. He often smiled and added short witty humor to his services and in conversation. He and Sandra retired to Carlsbad, CA in 2000. Sandra passed away in 2006, and he missed her dearly, but he looked forward to rejoining her, in a way that was beyond our understanding. Rev. Ramnarine is survived by his three children, Mike Ramnarine of Carlisle MA, Randi Moore of Yucaipa CA, and Roshan Scott Ramnarine of Yucaipa CA, who were by his side when he passed peacefully at home. He is also survived by 5 grandchildren (Christine, Tim, Emily, Kimberly, and Catherine), 2 great-grandchildren (Finley and Madison), Mike's wife Becky Konkle, and Randi's husband Tim Moore. Private services will be held on Friday, May 1st at Eternal Hills in Oceanside, CA. A public celebration of his life will be held at a future date. If you would like to be informed of future plans, please send an email and/or other contact info directly to the family at: remembering.pastor.joe@gmail.com





