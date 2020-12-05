1/
ROSIE FELIX
1923 - 2020
June 9, 1923 - November 30, 2020 Rosie S. Felix, 97, of Pomona, CA, passed away November 30, 2020 at home. She was born June 9, 1923 in Pomona and was a lifelong resident. She was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She was a member of St. Madeleine Catholic Church in Pomona. She was preceded in death by her husband Angel C. Felix and daughter Alice C. Egure. Surviving are her sons Freddie Felix (Mary) of Ontario, Steven Felix of Las Vegas, NV., and Kenneth Felix (Mary) of Fontana; five grandchildren; six great-grandchildren. Rosary and Funeral Mass will be held at 9:30 A.M. Wednesday December 9, 2020 at St. Madeleine Catholic Church, Pomona. Interment will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Pomona. Todd Memorial Chapel, Pomona in charge of arrangements.


Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
9
Service
09:30 AM
St. Madeleine Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Todd Memorial Chapel
570 North Garey Avenue
Pomona, CA 91767
(909) 622-1217
