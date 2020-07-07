Roslyn Bullas

October 16, 1961 - July 1, 2020 Roslyn Mary Bullas died at her Ruakokoputuna, Wairarapa home on the first of July 2020, surrounded by the beauty of the native New Zealand bush and in the loving care of Michael David McKay her life partner of 40 years. She was fifty-eight and had put up a valiant struggle with cancer over many years. Born and raised in Loma Linda California, Roslyn had strong Kiwi connections, as her mother Rosemary Grace Bullas (ne‚ Ekdahl) grew up on a sheep farm in the Taranaki valley of Okoki, where many relatives still reside. Roslyn's great-grandfather was George Graham, a member of the first-ever team to climb Mt. Cook, the tallest mountain in New Zealand in 1894. Roslyn continued his climbing tradition with many backpacking trips and climbs in the mountains of California, in New Zealand, and around the world; on one eventful trip reaching 5,000 meters on Mt. Cotopaxi in Ecuador. Roslyn loved the natural world and keeping active in the great outdoors. She was never happier than when she was able to enjoy her passions for hiking, scuba diving, and gardening. Although Roslyn loved high thread-count bed sheets, she counted her wealth in the number of nights spent in a tent and hours underwater. After graduating from the University of California, Berkeley, Roslyn and Michael lived in the Berkeley for many years before moving to New Zealand in 2012. She worked in the publishing industry as a managing editor, associate publisher, and director of publishing for several publishing firms including Wilderness Press, Peach Pit Press, and Lonely Planet. As a youngster, Roslyn was not overly interested in the culinary arts but when she arrived at university, she quickly discovered the joys of cooking (and eating!) fine cuisine. Lately, she was much admired by many for her fine and imaginative jams and preserves, and her spectacular kombucha. She is survived by her brother Graham and his partner Richard Clegg of London, and her father, Leonard Bullas of Loma Linda, California. Special thanks to Roslyn's doctors and in her final months, the wonderful, caring Kahukura nurses. Donations in her name can be made at www.hospicewairarapa.co.nz
or https://www.bayareacancer.org/give.html
