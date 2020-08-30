1/1
Roy Bomberger Dale
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Roy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dale Roy Bomberger Dale Roy Bomberger passed away August 14, 2020, in Redlands, CA at the age of 92. He is survived by his sons, Tracy of San Bernardino, CA and Matt, his wife Lori of Cherry Valley, CA, and 11 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. Dale was preceded in death by his wife Gail A. Bomberger (1/2/2019) and sister Doris E. Waller (6/9/2020). Dale graduated from Riverside Poly HS, Whitter College, and the University of California, Los Angeles. Dale was a school psychologist for the SB City School District for 26 years. He also served in the United States Air Force for five years, in the Air Force Reserve for over 20 years, and retired a Lieutenant Colonel. Dale was an avid reader, enjoyed watching sports, and traveling around the US and abroad with his wife Gail. He will be remembered for his family support, being level-headed, and a positive attitude always. No services will be held. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Bernardino County Sun on Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Bernardino Sun

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved