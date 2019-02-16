|
|
February 20, 1936 - February 06, 2019 Roy Dale Astfalk would like to let you know that his work here is done. His journey began on February 20, 1936 in Steubenville, Ohio. He moved to California in 1946 with his parents Roy C. and Margaret L. Astfalk, graduating from Culver High in 1954. He earned a business degree from USC in 1959 and wore his Trojan apparel with pride most days. He proudly operated Arrow Trailer Supplies from 1965-1997 when he retired. It is still family owned and operated today. On February 6, 2019 Dale received a call with an offer he couldn't refuse, for an appointment from which he will not be returning. This new assignment comes with huge perks, including a reunion with family and friends he has not seen in a long time and guaranteed job security. This new mission takes him to a wonderful place where he will be socializing, flying, fishing, boating, motorcycle riding, storytelling, RV'ing and smoking cigars to his heart's content with his cat by his side. Music, laughter, love, and old movies are at the top of the schedule. Food is delicious and you never gain a pound. To our dismay, he has had to leave his wife, Jessica, of 33 years, six children, fifteen grandchildren and six great grandchildren. His sister, Sandy, along with her husband and many loving nieces and nephews have also been left behind. No instructions about how to celebrate his life's mission here were provided, which we will now attempt to complete without him. He will be deeply missed. For those who so desire, donations may be made in remembrance of Dale's time here to Shriners Hospital, San Francisco. c/o Development Office in remembrance of Roy Dale Astfalk, Northern California, 2425 Stockton Blvd. Sacramento, California 95817. WL00189780-image-1.jpg
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 16, 2019