|
|
Leonard Ruben Chavez
Leonard passed away silently on February 23, 2019. He was born in New Mexico on August 26, 1930. He is survived by his wife, Esmeralda of 63 years, sons Mike, Rick, Mark, Alex and James. Daughters Lisa Gutierrez and Yolanda Chavez. He had 13 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He was a Korean War veteran and worked for 35 years at the Marine base in Barstow. He will be missed by all.
The viewing will be Tuesday, the 5th of March at 8:30am with services to follow at St. Bernadines church 531 N. F St., San Bernardino, CA.
Published in San Bernardino Sun on Feb. 28, 2019